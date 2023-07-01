Twitter temporarily restricts tweets users can see, Elon Musk announces

Elon Musk

Twitter has applied a temporary limit to the number of tweets users can read in a day, owner Elon Musk has said.

In a tweet, Mr Musk said unverified accounts can read up to 600 posts a day.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, while newly unverified accounts can only see 300 posts per day, he added.

Mr Musk said the temporary limits were to address "extreme levels" of data scrapping and system manipulation.

On Friday, those trying to access Twitter were told they had to login to view the content. The move was a "temporary emergency measure", Mr Musk said.

He claimed that the social media platform was "getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users".

According to the website Downdetector - which tracks online outages - in the UK a peak of 5,126 people reported problems accessing the platform at 16:12 BST on Saturday.

In the US, roughly 7,461 people reported glitches around the same time.

Known as the blue tick, the verification badge was given for free by Twitter before Mr Musk took over as its boss. Now, most users have to pay a subscription fee from $8 (£6.30) per month to be verified.

Some high-profile accounts have a verification badge despite not paying for it, although some temporarily lost their blue tick badges back in April.

Mr Musk bought the company last year for $44bn (£35bn) after much back and forth. He was critical of Twitter's previous management and said he did not want the platform to become an echo chamber.

Soon after taking over, he cut the workforce from just under 8,000 staff to about 1,500.

In an interview with the BBC, he said that cutting the workforce had not been easy.

Engineers were included in the layoffs and their exit raised concerns about the platform's stability.

But while Mr Musk acknowledged some glitches, he told the BBC in April that outages had not lasted very long and the site was working fine.