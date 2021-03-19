Twitter temporarily suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene

Ursula Perano
·1 min read
Twitter has again suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for 12 hours, beginning around 1am Friday morning, according to her office.

Why it matters: A resolution to expel Greene from the House, led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), has over 70 cosponsors. But the measure is a long-shot without Republican support.

  • Greene has already been removed from her committee assignments. She's also caused several upsets in the House by calling for motions to adjourn while there is still business to be done, prompting time-consuming votes.

  • Greene, whose account was also suspended in January, has faced backlash for her controversial comments and previous support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Greene told Axios that "Twitter provided no explanation" as to why the representative's account was suspended.

  • Twitter has not immediately responded to a request for confirmation.

  • Twitter locks Marjorie Taylor Greene out of her account — again

    Greene was also locked out of Twitter in wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection after she baselessly claimed the Nov. 3 Georgia election was "stolen."

  • Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Again

    Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, marking the second time the Republican lawmaker from Georgia has been suspended by the platform since the start of 2021. A rep for Twitter did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on why Greene’s account was suspended. Greene’s campaign told CNBC on Friday morning her account was suspended “without explanation,” and a screenshot shared with The Gateway Pundit didn’t offer any insight, either, beyond saying the account had “violated the Twitter Rules.” Greene’s suspension will last 12 hours, lifting at around lunchtime on Friday. Greene’s Twitter suspension comes as 72 Democrats are co-sponsoring Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s (D-CA) resolution to remove her from Congress. The resolution, introduced Friday, stems from her past support for injuring Democratic lawmakers; CNN reported in January Greene’s Facebook page had liked a comment in 2019 that said a “bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Nancy Pelosi from office. Gomez on Friday said he took “no joy in introducing” his resolution, “but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled. And I’ll do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe.” “There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican Women!” Greene said in a statement on Friday, per The Hill. “Democrats are trying [to] overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women!” Greene was previously suspended by Twitter in January, after posting conspiracy theories about the Senate runoff elections held in her state. At the time, Twitter said Greene violated the company’s “civic integrity policy,” which says Twitter cannot be used “for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where or how to participate in a civic process.” Read original story Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Again At TheWrap

  • The woman seeking to unseat Republican extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Democrat Holly McCormack is ready to take on the Trump devotee in 2022 – but it’s no easy task in a deep-red Georgia district Holly McCormack said of Greene: ‘People are tired of the rhetoric and the division, and people are hungry for a real person who treats people well.’ Photograph: youtube “I’m taking on the queen of Qanon: Marjorie Taylor Greene,” reads one tweet from Holly McCormack. “Retweet if you think Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment to our country,” says another. America’s midterm elections may be 20 months in the future, but a campaign is already under way to unseat the extremist Republican congresswoman and Donald Trump devotee. In a rural district of Georgia that Taylor Greene won last November with three-quarters of the vote, effectively unopposed after her Democratic opponent quit the race, no one thinks it is going to be easy. But McCormack, 36, an insurance agent, singer-songwriter and Democrat, thinks her opponent’s far-right shock tactics have run their course. “People are sick of it,” she told the Guardian. “People are tired of the rhetoric and the division, and people are hungry for a real person who treats people well, and actually shows empathy with action and not words. She claims to be a Christian and then she shows us with her actions the hate.” Taylor Greene, 46, has been throwing procedural wrenches in the works of Congress since she was stripped of her committee assignments last month for antisemitic and other inflammatory statements. She has previously made comments on social media supporting the QAnon conspiracy movement, suggesting mass shootings were staged by gun control activists and proposing a Jewish cabal started a deadly California wildfire with a laser beam directed from outer space. And last month she posted an anti-transgender sign across the hall from a congresswoman who has a transgender child. McCormack’s social media sorties appear to have caught her attention. On Wednesday the Democrat tweeted a screenshot showing Taylor Greene had blocked her on Twitter, asking: “Was it something I said, Marjorie?” She commented: “It’s mind-boggling how many people she’s attacked, from school shooting survivors to the LGBTQ community to Jewish space lasers. Those are real people behind all of these attacks that are just spewing out of her continually. My team can’t keep up and it zones me out to read too much of it. “It’s honestly dangerous for our democracy. It’s not just for Georgia 14th; this is important for the country that we get rid of someone that is sowing so much hate and so much division. If we’re going to get better as a country, we’re going to have to stop the right versus left nonsense and see each other as people and as Americans first.” For McCormack, the daughter of an army veteran, the turning point was the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters at the US Capitol on 6 January. “That was the day that I quit kicking around running and I said, I’ve got to do this. We have to do this. “I’ve got two teenagers and the representation that we’re having is unacceptable. It’s just horrible and it doesn’t represent how I was raised, how I’m raising my kids. I really hammered into them since they were born to be kind and how you treat people matters and that they should fight for other people. They should stand up if something’s wrong and so, even though it’s hard, it’s the right the right thing to do.” McCormack regrets the political tribalism that means the first question asked is whether someone is Democratic or Republican. She added: “People are wanting healing, and they’re wanting to be able to get along with their neighbours again, and they’re wanting to not have families broken apart over this. It’s not OK, and I think people are ready for a refreshing change.” McCormack, who argues that rural areas like hers have been left behind by noisy politicians, will not have a clear run for her party’s nomination as several so-far unnamed Democrats have filed to run in 2022, according to Federal Election Commission records. The odds against any of them in this ruby red district are daunting, but McCormack finds inspiration in Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s victories in January’s Senate runoffs. Her career as a musician – she last released an album in 2012 and a single in 2014 – also offers a chance to stand out from the crowd. “It’s acoustic, folky – chick-rock is the best way to say it,” she laughed. “I should have been of age recording music in the 90s and I would have fit right in. We’re looking forward to some creative fundraising and festivals during the summer.” Among the songs that McCormack has written, her favorite is Fire. Should she unseat Taylor Green in November 2022, the headline will write itself.

