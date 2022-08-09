  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Twitter Users Beg Mike Pence To 'Have Some Dignity' After He Gripes About FBI Raid

David Moye
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Former Vice President Mike Pence is the latest Republican to criticize the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, but if he expected his comments to be received like a valued statesman, he was surely mistaken.

Many legal observers have noted that the warrant that gave criminal investigators the right to enter former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was probably approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department. But the former vice president decided to ignore nagging facts like that.

Instead, he took to Twitter on Tuesday to score political points by accusing the other side of trying to score political points.

Pence’s tweets were the latest attempt to defend a guy who was apparently OK with him being hanged by participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to several people who testified to the House committee investigating the upheaval.

As such, many Twitter users weren’t impressed.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories