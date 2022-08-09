Twitter Users Beg Mike Pence To 'Have Some Dignity' After He Gripes About FBI Raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence is the latest Republican to criticize the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, but if he expected his comments to be received like a valued statesman, he was surely mistaken.

Many legal observers have noted that the warrant that gave criminal investigators the right to enter former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was probably approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department. But the former vice president decided to ignore nagging facts like that.

Instead, he took to Twitter on Tuesday to score political points by accusing the other side of trying to score political points.

I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump. No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022

After years where FBI agents were found to be acting on political motivation during our administration, the appearance of continued partisanship by the Justice Department must be addressed. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022

Yesterday's action undermines public confidence in our system of justice and Attorney General Garland must give a full accounting to the American people as to why this action was taken and he must do so immediately. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022

Pence’s tweets were the latest attempt to defend a guy who was apparently OK with him being hanged by participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to several people who testified to the House committee investigating the upheaval.

Story continues

As such, many Twitter users weren’t impressed.

"Yesterday's action is the beginning of the restoration of public confidence in our system of justice" there fixed it for ya. https://t.co/bPX7UlprKX — Lorraine Sommerfeld (@TweeetLorraine) August 9, 2022

My first reaction reading this tweet. Oh Lordy. There are nudes of Mike Pence in that safe. https://t.co/qRyk9zS2E4 — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) August 9, 2022

In the Hall of Craven Republican Cowards, Mike Pence has a special pedestal all his own. https://t.co/FSArvVBj7A — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 9, 2022

Um, @Mike_Pence, why don't you just start shouting "hang Merrick Garland"? I think that's how your crowd approaches these things. https://t.co/O2cx2qQNi4 — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) August 9, 2022

This fucking guy has to be the biggest coward of them all. Trump was just fine with a mob hanging him...and make no mistake; they would have. https://t.co/7aHMEVdeQD — Bob Levine (@idguy) August 9, 2022

Bra, his mob wanted you hanged in the Capitol.



Have some dignity. https://t.co/Qm5Ug7Bvlb — Tina Dupuy (@TinaDupuy) August 9, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...