Twitter Users Brutally Mock Elon Musk For Trying To Shame Apple Into Advertising

Elon Musk attempted to shame Apple into advertising on Twitter Monday, but only ended up getting mocked by the site’s users over his lack of understanding of free speech and successful persuasion techniques.

It seems Apple isn’t advertising as much on the social media platform since Musk took it over last month ― and neither are other major corporations.

In fact, 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced or seemingly stopped advertising on Twitter, according to Media Matters For America, which noted that “these advertisers have accounted for nearly $2 billion in spending on the platform since 2020, and over $750 million in advertising in 2022 alone.”

One reason for the post-Elon exodus may be the fact that racial slurs have soared on the platform since Musk purchased it, despite assurances from the platform that it had reduced hateful activity, the Associated Press reported.

Since many people use Apple computers, iPhones and iPads to post tweets, Musk thought Twitter was a natural place for the tech giant to advertise.

However, his approach at convincing the tech giant to restore its advertising seemed like an attempt to shame it into advertising:

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

It should be noted that the First Amendment says nothing about advertising on social media, it only guarantees that one won’t get arrested or charged just for engaging in nonviolent speech.

Although Apple hasn’t responded to Musk’s tweet, many Twitter users did. And they used the occasion to both brutally mock the tech mogul and to school him on what free speech really is.

It’s almost like they’re exercising their free-speech rights. https://t.co/pyWhFGU0C9 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 28, 2022

Ok, clearly this is a "thing" with you. Let's try this: #FirstAmendment applies to actions by federal, state, local governments not privately owned entities like Twitter. Apple may not like the tenor of the speech on this platform since you bought it and is free to go elsewhere. https://t.co/Bg2fosWNty — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 28, 2022

If @apple were forced to advertise on Twitter would that make America look more or less like a country of free markets? https://t.co/BxGHrOm5lf — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 28, 2022

Yeah one way to do business is to harass and defame your potential clients in public.



Elon Musk- looking more desperate by the day and driving out his revenue base.



Enjoying watching him drive Twitter into the ground. https://t.co/VU3mKVvYcK — Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez (@cristinanextgen) November 28, 2022

I realize this is a difficult concept, but there's literally *nothing* about "free speech" that *requires* a private corporation to advertise on platforms amplifying messages with which they disagree.



If free speech is anything, it's the right of that corporation to *not* do so. https://t.co/afunDJ5PyG — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 28, 2022

This makes no sense.



Not buying clothes from @Gap doesn't mean you're a nudist.

Not buying groceries at @WholeFoods doesn't mean you're on a food strike.

Twitter is one of many media platforms advertisers can choose to do business with. https://t.co/98VTDHljPr — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 28, 2022

Not subsidizing speech you find offensive and valueless does not mean you hate free speech. https://t.co/gS7r6ug3FB — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 28, 2022

New definition of "free speech": paying to advertise on Elon Musk's personal platform!



I continue to be amazed at Musk's strategy of insulting and demeaning Twitter employees, users, and advertisers. This will make for quite the HBS Case Study in years to come. https://t.co/do17n4yFNj — Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MaxBoot) November 28, 2022

apple: *trying to sell as many iphones as humanly possible*

elon: why do you not want to be associated with my nazi frog meme friends? does this frighten you? https://t.co/vRwLj2B14P — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 28, 2022

Trying to shame them will definitely fix it https://t.co/Qbeir98IUv — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 28, 2022

As the owner of this site, you are tweeting like a drunk 15 year old who just discovered Adderall. It’s not exactly a great business model for attracting corporate partners. https://t.co/2EciGSdw7C — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 28, 2022

One person suggested that “free speech” wasn’t really Musk’s concern, but that the tweet was “a preemptive shot” in case Apple yanks the app from its App Store because Twitter is violating the terms of service.

This is a preemptive shot by #Musk, because he knows #Twitter is violating the #App Store TOS and will likely be yanked by #Apple from the store in the coming days.



This comment is to “get ahead” of it, so that Apple pulling Twitter will seem like a retaliation.



How very sad. https://t.co/8nyEQo7T5N — Dennis Detwiller (@drgonzo123) November 28, 2022

Another tweet Musk posted later in the day suggested that may be the case.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

