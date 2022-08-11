Twitter Users' Campaign Slogans For Trump Are As Snarky As You'd Expect

As former President Donald Trump considers another White House run, some Twitter users are speculating what the most appropriate slogan for his campaign might be.

And it’s a challenge, considering he’s facing possible criminal charges for a variety of things he did during his first term.

Trump hasn’t formally said whether he will run in 2024, but he has been milking the speculation for months.

On Thursday, Twitter users, prompted by attorney and vocal Trump critic George Conway offered their suggestions for possible Trump 2024 campaign slogans using the hashtag #Trump24Slogans.

And, yes, there was lots of snark. Thanks for asking.

Trying to think of a new, catchy slogan for Trump 2024. How about:



Take the Fifth 440 Times and Fight? — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2022

Freedom

Enlightenment

Liberty

Opportunity

Now



It's got a catchy acronym. https://t.co/bptw64XlvE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 11, 2022

Why settle for 4 years when you can take the 5th?

#Trump24Slogans — SweetAuntFanny 🇺🇦💙💛🌻 (@sweetauntfanny) August 11, 2022

Return to Abnormalcy https://t.co/VwITyc3wxQ — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) August 11, 2022

Are you better off than you were four indictments ago? #Trump24Slogans — Team Steve (@_Team_Steve) August 11, 2022

#Trump24Slogans

A torn up document in every pot. — Greg Joslyn (@GregJoslyn) August 11, 2022

Out with the old, and in with the coup #Trump24Slogans — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) August 11, 2022

Donald Trump, a man of convictions (hopefully). #Trump24Slogans — Fred Sternburg (@TooFred) August 11, 2022

Orange You Glad You Voted For Me? #Trump24Slogans — Buzz Jackson (@BuzzJackson) August 11, 2022

#Trump24Slogans

"Make the Fifth Great Again." — Just a Guy ☮️ (@ClarkADavidson) August 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...