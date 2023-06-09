Twitter Users Can't Stop Talking About Trump Toilet Pic In Unsealed Indictment

Twitter users are giving Donald Trump crap after a photo of a Mar-a-Lago toilet appeared in the indictment that was unsealed on Friday afternoon.

The photo in question shows a bunch of documents in what the indictment describes as a bathroom and shower in the Florida estate’s Lake Room. The documents were allegedly moved to the toilet in April 2021 at the request of the former president.

The fact that a former leader of the free world might put possibly classified documents next to a toilet inspired many Twitter users to dump on Trump.

Trump's contempt for United States national security, captured in a single photograph: pic.twitter.com/j9GY2ttwFC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 9, 2023

This picture is going to be burned into my brain. From the Trump indictment, boxes of classified documents stacked in front of a toilet and shower. pic.twitter.com/qCldjOH7ql — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) June 9, 2023

Shocked there isn’t a gold-plated toilet. pic.twitter.com/wGnwVMnGUM — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 9, 2023

sorry, I've been offline, has anybody said Friday News Dump yet pic.twitter.com/bK2fRVDBHw — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) June 9, 2023

Sorta like your grandparents putting a copy of Readers Digest on the top of the toilet for reading material. pic.twitter.com/AwRZopWmRv — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) June 9, 2023

He stored highly classified documents in his bathroom!? Talk about a sh*tshow. pic.twitter.com/lkD3Oh7nYl — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 9, 2023

I wonder if republicans continue to defend this stuff. pic.twitter.com/aJRTs04Czv — Molly Jong-fast (@MollyJongFast) June 9, 2023

He had documents in his gaudy ass bathroom….😳 pic.twitter.com/JS9p8Z5hrd — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Talyn777) June 9, 2023

incredible dedication to making sure guests have something to read on the toilet pic.twitter.com/mueWX4XoWS — Dan Kois (@dankois) June 9, 2023

For everything Trump says about Biden, putting confidential boxes of national secrets in the bathroom is the kind of thing your weird grandfather would do.

"Oh, I'm only keeping them there for now, I don't like clutter and this way I only see them when I go to the toilet". — Dave Bryant (@23Daves) June 9, 2023

Republicans keep saying “if they can do this to Trump, they can do it to you…”



But as long as your bathroom doesn’t look like this, you’re probably fine. pic.twitter.com/ZSIrd2EBeb — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 9, 2023

Obviously the bathroom chandelier is an incredibly powerful object here, but I'd also like to highlight the smaller secondary toilet chandelier as the real star of this show https://t.co/w1kXJ2XU8W — Tom Gara (@tomgara) June 9, 2023

So wait, there was a possibility that I could have found out who really killed JFK… while sitting on Trump’s toilet? https://t.co/muGv6781V8 — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) June 9, 2023

No image has ever so perfectly encapsulated the Trump era, the gaudy chandelier, the faux gold faucet, the gaudy baroque style mirror and of course boxes of government documents next to the toilet in the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/mODq8b7FD3 — Badger 1848 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LacDuMichigan) June 9, 2023

This isn’t the first time a Trump toilet has figured into a classified documents scandal.

Last August, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted photos showing ripped up papers bearing what looks like Trump’s distinctive handwriting. These appeared to support allegations that the former president ripped up documents and flushed papers down White House toilets while in office.

