Twitter Users Drag GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos' Response To Faked Bio Allegations

A soon-to-be Republican member of Congress was dragged heavily on Twitter Thursday for his response ― or lack thereof ― to a series of reports that suggest most of his biography has been faked.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) misrepresented key parts of his resume including his education, work history at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and his source of income.

The Times story was followed by exposés by other outlets, including The Daily Beast, which reported that Santos, who said he was gay all his life, had divorced a woman in September 2019, something he didn’t mention during his 2022 congressional campaign.

CNN also reported that Santos’ claim that his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium didn’t hold up to scrutiny either.

Santos’ lawyer Joseph Murray initially claimed the Times story was politically motivated, but did not address any of the paper’s allegations.

Santos himself made an attempt at damage control on Thursday with a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,” before wishing “Happy Holidays to all!”

To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.



Happy Holidays to all! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) December 22, 2022

But many Twitter users weren’t impressed, figuring, not incorrectly, that it shouldn’t take a week for someone to simply tell the truth.

Dude, it doesn’t take a week to tell people if you’re really Jewish, if you really have an MBA from NYU, if you’re really even gay. Here, I’ll go first:

1. No.

2. No.

2. Yes.



See how easy that was? Only person who needs a week is the guy trying to figure out his lies. https://t.co/0pIou0RmGZ — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) December 22, 2022

I’m going to need a week to respond to accusations that I don’t exist https://t.co/Jzo77jAxeg — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2022

Why do you need a full week to confirm if you live where you said you did, worked where you said you did, went to school where you said you did…? https://t.co/ioGFGVVvV7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 22, 2022

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

If George Santos needs a week to prepare before he can tell us who he actually is, he's not planning on telling us who he actually is.



His 🚩s have 🚩s https://t.co/DeTBF9VGW9 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) December 22, 2022

No Jewish, not gay (?), not a pet charity operator, not a former investment banker, not a Baruch College grad, but still against inflation! https://t.co/JbdE4Gb0LX — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) December 22, 2022

"I've got a story to tell — the story is fiction! — but it's a story and I'm gonna tell it." https://t.co/7C3Y6EhZni — Jack Sterne (@JRSterne) December 22, 2022

The truth takes so long to invent! https://t.co/8vnhZY4NhU — Joshua Benton, @jbenton@mastodon.world, ugh (@jbenton) December 22, 2022

Some Twitter users said it was Santos’ holiday greeting that really aroused their suspicions.

Story continues

"Happy holidays"? Is this guy even a Republican? https://t.co/dj8XsHfiHe — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 22, 2022

Also, my hot take here is that if Santos was actually Jewish, he would have said "Merry Christmas" https://t.co/4XUXgFOeaJ — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 22, 2022

