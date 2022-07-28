Twitter Users Emasculate Josh Hawley's Upcoming Book On 'Manhood'

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming book on masculinity by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will hit the bestseller charts when it’s published next May, but it should definitely do well when it comes to inspiring Twitter snark.

That prediction is based on the reaction by Twitter wits after the book, “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need,” was officially announced on Thursday.

Hawley has previously complained about the supposed decline of “traditional masculine virtues” like “courage, independence and assertiveness.” He’s also argued that this alleged decline in masculinity has led to a rise in masturbation and video gaming.

Many people couldn’t help but laugh at the thought that the noted insurrectionist fist-pumper and Senate running man was some kind of alpha male ― even though he seems more like the classmate who tells the professor they forgot to assign homework.

Hawley soon found himself and his book to be the butt of all sorts of jokes.

It would not be surprising if Josh Hawley’s Manhood falls well short of expectations and fails to please anyone. https://t.co/c1F0HSjAdn — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 28, 2022

"What are you getting at the bookstore?"



"Gonna grab Senator Hawley's Manhood"



🤨 https://t.co/coPWhyU44g — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 28, 2022

I’m pretty sure @HawleyMO sold his manhood a long time ago. https://t.co/dwHSXS97K0 — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) July 28, 2022

assuming a book called "Josh Hawley's manhood" will be a short read https://t.co/kfmcPaRUzn — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 28, 2022

They should send a copy to Trump so he can officially own Josh Hawley's Manhood. https://t.co/sAHHQ167Bc — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 28, 2022

Save your money and instead read free articles about psychological projection. https://t.co/yyNOgcwm1p — Lauren Arthur (@LaurenArthurMO) July 28, 2022

i think we can all agree that this is the most manly way to kiss and anything more is beta male cuckery https://t.co/3xRIVdRH8ypic.twitter.com/zbkmvLfW3W — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) July 28, 2022

Masculinity is under threat if Josh Hawley is a shining example of manhood — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 28, 2022

Imagine, if you will, the level of misplaced self-confidence it takes for Josh Hawley to think that calling his book "Manhood" will go well for him — YesterdayIsAHardWordForHat (@Popehat) July 28, 2022

suggested cover blurb "a runaway hit" — darth™ (@darth) July 28, 2022

