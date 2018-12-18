Twitter Users Erupt After Donald Trump Wishes 'Good Luck' To Michael Flynn At Sentencing

President Donald Trump faced an online backlash early Tuesday after tweeting a “good luck” message to his former aide Michael Flynn ahead of Flynn’s scheduled court appearance.

Trump tweeted his message to Flynn hours before his first national security adviser was due to be sentenced for lying about his communications with Russian officials.

Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018

Trump added it would be “interesting to see” what Flynn “has to say” at the hearing, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference to sway the 2016 election for Trump and possible collusion with Trump’s campaign, has recommended that Flynn not serve jail time for the felony conviction because of the “substantial assistance” he has provided with the probes.

