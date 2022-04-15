Twitter Users All Facepalm At New Jersey Governor's Missed Opportunity For 420

In this article:

When it comes to missed opportunities, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is a day late and a dime bag short.

On Thursday, Murphy announced that his state would start selling recreational cannabis for those 21 and older on April 21.

Starting on April 21st, adults ages 21+ will be able to legally purchase cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card.



This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry. Learn more: https://t.co/MsSRlUBPZ8. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 14, 2022

April 21 falls 24 hours after April 20 ― aka “420,” the closest thing the cannabis industry has to a “hangover holiday.”

As such, many Twitter users weren’t high on Murphy’s “421” tweet.

Some got out of joint.

Welp, well this seals it. 4/20 will never be a National Holiday. 😥 https://t.co/deglOyf8Ly — J-Rod (@OfficialJohnRod) April 14, 2022

it was right there you guys come on https://t.co/qZvV7ZOFDP — Rachel Feltman (@RachelFeltman) April 14, 2022

ah yes, the well-known stoner holiday of 4/21 https://t.co/Qf6e5F4Niz — Sophie Nieto-Muñoz (@snietomunoz) April 14, 2022

4/21 is the new 420https://t.co/QfPAQ5SooC — David Giambusso (@Giambusso) April 14, 2022

New Jersey showing why they're streets ahead of Pennsylvania time and time again. https://t.co/LKU5lCVRxd — Akinola Verissimo (@AkinolaGG) April 14, 2022

Still, some couldn’t help but express some grudging admiration for the governor’s decision.

Gov. Murphy decides to commit against the bit. I respect it. https://t.co/Q5eQSSrcdu — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 14, 2022

