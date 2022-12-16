Twitter Users Have A Field Day With Trump's 'Major Announcement'

Donald Trump’s underwhelming “major announcement” went down like a lead balloon on Twitter ― with friends and foes alike.

Earlier this week, the former president said he had big news to share, leading onlookers to speculate if he had decided to return to Twitter or wonder if there had been a major development in his presidential campaign. But alas, on Thursday, Trump revealed: “My Official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!”

The digital artwork ― non-fungible tokens or NFTs ― feature Trump in different outfits, including a super suit, a cowboy get-up and a hunting kit. The cards cost $99 a pop.

This newest grift was, of course, red meat for Twitter users, many of whom ― including President Joe Biden ― quickly made announcements of their own:

WE HAVE A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.



It's spelled "whoa," not "woah." — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 15, 2022

I can’t believe this MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT wasn’t made at Four Seasons Total Landscaping! https://t.co/TLNIp4edYx — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) December 15, 2022

He has a major announcement---his litterbox is full. pic.twitter.com/uTMdFBSXIu — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) December 15, 2022

Trump’s major announcement being a bunch of digital Pokémon cards is literally the funniest possible outcome like you can’t get more pathetic than that — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 15, 2022

America’s official statement on Trump’s major announcement. pic.twitter.com/CLrqcu2NRr — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 15, 2022

He said it was a “Major Announcement” pic.twitter.com/wgS660nIub — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) December 15, 2022

Trump's MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT was so much more pathetic than I imagined it would be.



And I imagined it would be pretty damn pathetic. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 15, 2022

We thought Trump's "major announcement" was that he was making a push to be Speaker, or that he was announcing his VP pick, or that he was running as an independent or starting a third party.



No. He's releasing a line of collectible cards.



That's how far he's already fallen. 😂 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 15, 2022

If you think you're laughing about Trump's "major announcement" just imagine the uproarious laughter in the Florida Governor's office today. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 15, 2022

I am retweeting this #MajorAnnouncement picture without comment. pic.twitter.com/MnGz37HJQE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 15, 2022

And it wasn’t just the critics piling on. Trump supporters, too, seemed to think it was a bit of a flop.

Story continues

DeSantis out here launching grand juries, while Trump be out here selling trading cards. Come on, man. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 15, 2022

I love Trump, but I want to know WHO in Trumps orbit thought it was a great idea to sell egotistical trading cards?

Our beloved country is sliding into a deep, dark hole, on the daily - THIS is more pressing. pic.twitter.com/mexHtVCcB6 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 15, 2022

Man…when all Patriots are looking for is hope for the future of our country and Trump hypes everybody up with a “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT”



Then drops a low quality NFT collection video as the “announcement”, it just pushes people away…Damn. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 15, 2022

And as much as I love President Trump, this really was a let-down! — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) December 15, 2022

Related...