Twitter Users Imagine How Trump Will React To Mike Pence Speech

Although former Vice President Mike Pence is getting some good reviews for his speech on Friday in Orlando, Florida, where he defended his decision not to go along with Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, there is only one review that some Twitter users care about.

And that, of course, is the reaction from Trump himself to the four words the notoriously thin-skinned ex-president never wants to hear: “President Trump is wrong.”

Trump hadn’t commented on the speech as of Friday afternoon, but Twitter users couldn’t help but speculate on how things will go for Pence once Trump processes what his former vice president said about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Live shot of Donald Trump after hearing Mike Pence’s speech: pic.twitter.com/m3zsQY76yG — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) February 4, 2022

mike pence on the way to give his speech pic.twitter.com/miGMzM1ygi — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) February 4, 2022

I'm getting the feeling Mike Pence didn't give Donald Trump a heads-up/courtesy call before Pence made his speech today. 😄 — Marshall Power Locke (@MarshallLocke) February 4, 2022

Many people familiar with Trump’s thinking imagined the various scenarios.

Somewhere in South Florida, an extremely agitated, analphabetic, witless, callow, philistinic, and perfidious narcissistic sociopath is dictating an ungrammatical, incoherent, and mendacious attack on a former subordinate. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 4, 2022

I was just thinking the same…imagine how mad the fmr guy is after that bold and unapologetic speech by Mike Pence and being unable to tweet… — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) February 4, 2022

He may have broken a tv — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 4, 2022

Some did think Pence’s comments at the Federalist Society’s annual meeting were definitely harsher than his previous statements on the issue.

Pence's new speech decrying Trump's "un-American" attempt to overturn the election is perhaps more coherent than his prior take of "We're just going to have to agree to disagree on the 'Hang Mike Pence' mobs" https://t.co/0dExMSeePQpic.twitter.com/j36eFurGaM — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 4, 2022

Others suggested not going overboard in praising Pence, considering he had a year to make the same statement.

Look who got 1/6th of his spine back? Mike Pence! In a speech to the federalist society he said “Donald Trump was wrong, I had no right to overturn the election.” How hard was that Mike?? #CapitolRiot — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) February 4, 2022

In a speech, Mike Pence just said “Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.”



Good for him, it only took 13 months for a former vice president to realize that treason is less than ideal — Dave Wagner (@Dbwagner104) February 4, 2022

On CNN today after Pence's speech w/ @AlisynCamerota, @VictorBlackwell, @GloriaBorger, and @MargaretHoover. I'm the skeptic who won't give Mike Pence too much credit, and wants to see if he'll rule out Trump in 2024 and cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee.https://t.co/YqXYwrONDp — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 4, 2022

