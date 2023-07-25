Twitter Users Mock George Santos For Demanding Biden's Impeachment

Many Republicans ― like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert ― are trying to score political points by arguing that Joe Biden should be impeached.

And so is one member of Congress who should probably sit this one out: George Santos (R-N.Y.).

On Tuesday, the indicted congressman took to Twitter, er, X, and posted the hashtag #ImpeachBidenNOW without exactly explaining what Biden has done to warrant the act.

Considering that Santos was indicted on 13 counts in May for allegedly embezzling money from his campaign, lying to Congress about his income and cheating his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, some people wondered if he was in any position to be calling for an indictment ― including Anna M. Kaplan, who is running to replace him in Congress.

She posted two tweets, the first of which offered some helpful advice ― “Sit this one out, George” ― while the second suggested that McCarthy expel Santos “instead of this partisan impeach inquiry.”

Kevin McCarthy should expel George Santos instead of this partisan impeachment inquiry. I am the Democrat running to defeat George Santos, flip this district, and flip the House blue.



Join me and chip in to help me win this race: https://t.co/pGxA9KA84f — Anna M. Kaplan (@AnnaMKaplan) July 25, 2023

Others joined in on mocking Santos ― and some even brought receipts.

Says the person who’s facing 13 federal counts. https://t.co/FkEZ9TQ5ws — Jodie X 💙💛🇦🇺♈️☮️ (@JodiePP1948) July 25, 2023

Future convict says what? https://t.co/fyAPcg43Ds — Tim Murphy 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌻 ☮️ (@Murp1953Tim) July 25, 2023

