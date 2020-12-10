Twitter users can now share tweets to Snapchat

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc launched a new feature on its mobile app on Thursday that would allow users to share tweets directly to Snap Inc's photo messaging app Snapchat, in a bid for cross-media engagement to get more users.

Users on the iOS platform can now post tweets on stories, or send them as individual messages on Snapchat by tapping on the share icon, Twitter said. It plans to roll out the feature soon for Android users.

Twitter added it would start testing a similar feature for stories on Facebook Inc's Instagram for a small group of iOS users.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

