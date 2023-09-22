Twitter Users Raise A Stink After Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Biden An ‘Old Fart’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Joe Biden an “old fart” on Friday, but the insult whiffed with many social media users.

On Friday, the president announced the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the White House and later tweeted that “it’s time to again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

He added, “If members of Congress refuse to act, then we need to elect new members of Congress who will act.”

It’s time to again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.



And let me be very clear:



If members of Congress refuse to act, then we need to elect new members of Congress who will act. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2023

That post apparently had Greene seeing red and she responded by tweeting back, “Whatever you old fart. We are electing a new President. Turning 45 into 47.”

Greene may have thought the “old fart” comment was a truth bomb, but many users of X, formerly known as Twitter, raised a stink, especially since she’s been griping recently about the lack of “society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions.”

As a result, she was thoroughly mocked.

Folks…this is a sitting member of Congress. @GOP will make a fuss about dress code but allow this shit to go on…hell, even encourage it.



This is despicable and childish.



This poor excuse for a human needs to be removed from office or censured at a minimum. https://t.co/Wk49cQRpnX — Randy Brockway (@RandyBrockway) September 22, 2023

The moral and intellectual leader of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/RLcbn6w0R6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2023

But I was told it was John Fetterman who was ruining decorum and tradition in Congress with his shorts. https://t.co/h5AllnoPwD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 22, 2023

This is what the hag replied when Biden posted about his new gun initiative & that Congress needs to act. No class. None. https://t.co/GZiaOIhLha — Mombity at Large (@Mombity) September 22, 2023

Greene has been harping on civility for everyone else but her for a while now.

On Monday, after she criticized Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman for wearing a hoodie on the Senate floor, he pointed out that there are other forms of decorum. He reminded her of when she displayed nude images of Hunter Biden during a House hearing.

Back in May, Greene found out how much her Democratic colleagues respect her desire for decorum when they raucously laughed at her after she told them, “Members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House,” she said, only to spark raucous laughter.

