How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

Telegraph reporters
The most powerful man in the world is no longer allowed to tweet - REUTERS
The most powerful man in the world is no longer allowed to tweet - REUTERS

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence".

The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday.

After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes.

Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

Others questioned the timing of the ban, and appeared to accuse Twitter of only acting when it was politically helpful to do so.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr, accused the social media firm of being Orwellian and suppressing free speech.

Others, including New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, suggested Twitter was being hypocritical given that it didn't delete the president's account when he called for "looters" during the Black Lives Matter protest to be shot.

Tom Anderson, the Myspace co-founder who is known to millions simply as "Tom from Myspace", ended a four-year hiatus from Twitter to tweet.

In fact, there were a lot of Myspace jokes.

 And some people wondered what platforms Mr Trump would use next.

Meanwhile, Microsoft popped up with their own mid-2000s callback.

Hillary Clinton seemed to enjoy the moment too.

But mostly Twitter users did what they pretty much always do – took the mick. 

Here are a selection of the best and funniest reactions:

Latest Stories

  • Biden supports impeaching Trump, Cedric Richmond tells Democrats

    President-elect Joe Biden signaled Friday that he supports the push to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, suspected Mumbai attack leader, jailed in Pakistan

    Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi is sentenced to five years for terror financing.

  • Ted Cruz Denounces Trump’s ‘Rhetoric’ during Riot

    Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday denounced the statement President Trump issued after a mob of his supporters descended on the Capitol building Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and unleashing a wave of violence that has resulted in the deaths of five Americans, including one Capitol Police officer.“The president's language and rhetoric often goes too far. I think, yesterday in particular, the president's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless,” Cruz said in an interview with ABC13 Houston."I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the president's language and rhetoric for the last four years," the Texas Republican added. "If you looked to what I have said, you will not find me say the same language or rhetoric."Trump refused to strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by his supporters despite his advisers reportedly urging him to do so as the chaos unfolded Wednesday afternoon. He eventually released a pre-recorded video statement, hours into the riot, in which he said he "loved" the people who surrounded the Capitol but urged them to go home peacefully."This was a fraudulent election but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you and you're very special. You've seen what happens. You've seen the ways others are treated which are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," Trump said.The riot occurred after Trump held a rally in front of the White House and repeated his claim that the presidential election was rife with voter fraud and that he had in fact won a second term. He urged his supporters to go to the Capitol, where Congress was in the process of certifying the electoral votes from each state, and "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.""We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump told the crowd during the rally. “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”The large crowd of Trump supporters eventually forced their way past Capitol Police and into the Capitol building, causing lawmakers to have to evacuate the Senate, where a joint session of Congress to certify the election results was ongoing. Five people died as a result of the clashes.Earlier this week, Cruz led a group of eleven Republican senators in announcing that they would object to the certification of one or more states’ electoral votes. He was one of six senators who continued to object to the certification even after a number of Senate Republicans who had previously committed to doing so backtracked, citing the violence that unfolded in the Capitol hours earlier.While they haven't explicitly named Cruz, Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton have condemned colleagues who objected to certification and sent fundraising emails touting their commitment to Trump as the Capitol was being overrun, as Cruz did.Cruz rejected the notion that his objection was at all related to the rioting in the Thursday interview."I do think it's really cynical for them to try and take advantage of what was a tragic event that occurred yesterday in Washington - the terrorist attack on the Capitol was despicable," Cruz said.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Boeing to pay $2.5 bln in 737 MAX probe

    Boeing has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. The planemaker will pay more than $2.5 billion in fines and compensation in a deal that allows it to avoid prosecution. It includes a fine of more than $243 million and compensation to airlines of over $1.7 billion. There is also to be a $500 million crash-victim fund over fraud conspiracy charges related to the plane's flawed design. The Justice Department deal, announced after the market close on Thursday (Jan 7), caps a 21-month investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX. The two crashes happened in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Prosecutors say they "exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world's leading commercial airplane manufacturers." The crashes triggered a hailstorm of investigations, frayed U.S. leadership in global aviation and have cost Boeing some $20 billion. As a result of the disasters, U.S. Congress in December passed legislation reforming how airplanes are certified as ready for service. The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019, with the ban not lifted until November 2020 after Boeing made significant safety upgrades and improvements to pilot training.

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'QAnon shaman' claims he is like Martin Luther King at Capitol riot

    The QAnon ‘shaman’ who stormed the capital with Trump supporters said he only “walked through an open door” in a post comparing his civil disobedience to Martin Luther King. Jake Angeli, an actor from Arizona, who called himself the QAnon shaman, was seen at the protest wearing a horned hat with a painted and a bare chest covered in tattoos. According to NBC News he compared himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King “dealing with the global narrative that Biden won through civil disobedience.” The name QAnon comes from the internet conspiracy theory popular among Donald Trump’s supporters that has continued its popularity during the pandemic and the President’s attempt to discount the election result. “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” said Mr Angeli, 33. He said that he was unconcerned by police and prosecutors’ investigations into the riot at the Capitol. “What I was doing was civil disobedience,” he said. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” Mr Angeli added. “I walked through an open door, dude.” Mr Angeli was one of many supporters of the President who flew from all over the US to Washington before laying siege to the Capitol building. In an interview with ORF, the Austrian broadcaster, while holding a sign reading ‘Q sent me,’ he said that banks all over the world are using money to make “deep underground bases where they have all this top secret technology going on.” Such conspiracy theories, including the idea that governments are secretly making “infinite energy, cloning, and antigravity technology,” as Mr Angeli claims, are commonplace in the Trump movement which propelled him to millions of votes yet again in this year’s election. Mr Angeli in the past has called himself a “multi-dimensional or hyper dimensional being" who can "see into these other higher dimensions.”

  • Cyprus goes into new lockdown from January 10 as COVID surges

    Cyprus will introduce a new lockdown to quell rising COVID-19 infections from Jan. 10, its health minister said on Friday, the country's second since the start of the pandemic. Retail businesses such as hairdressers, beauty parlours and large department stores will shut until Jan. 31, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told a news conference. Distance learning will be re-introduced in schools, currently shut for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

  • Kamala Harris will be able to break Senate ties. Why her staff hopes she won't need to

    With a 50-50 Senate split, Harris will be the tiebreaking vote. But her advisors would rather she spend more time at the White House than Capitol Hill.

  • One of the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol was carrying 11 Molotov cocktails and an assault rifle, prosecutors say

    In a briefing Thursday, the federal prosecutor Mike Sherwin said rioters had been arrested on charges of assault, trespassing, and weapons offenses.