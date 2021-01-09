How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick
Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence".
The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday.
After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes.
Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.
in memory of Trump getting suspended here are some of his most powerful tweets before his twitter just became complaining about how people didn't like him as president. miss this kind of posting pic.twitter.com/T6RmNsc8bR
— findom earle (@coherentstates) January 8, 2021
Others questioned the timing of the ban, and appeared to accuse Twitter of only acting when it was politically helpful to do so.
Also interesting that Twitter and Facebook decided to get aggressive at enforcing their policies on Donald Trump the very same day Democrats won full control of Washington.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 8, 2021
The president's son, Donald Trump Jr, accused the social media firm of being Orwellian and suppressing free speech.
We are living Orwell’s 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what’s left is only there for a chosen few.
This is absolute insanity! https://t.co/s2z8ymFsLX
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021
So the ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc... but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended.
Mao would be proud.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021
Others, including New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, suggested Twitter was being hypocritical given that it didn't delete the president's account when he called for "looters" during the Black Lives Matter protest to be shot.
Twitter did not ban Trump after the "looting/shooting" tweet, or many others. 12 days left of the presidency.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 8, 2021
Tom Anderson, the Myspace co-founder who is known to millions simply as "Tom from Myspace", ended a four-year hiatus from Twitter to tweet.
— Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) January 9, 2021
In fact, there were a lot of Myspace jokes.
WHAT’S MY MYSPACE PASSWORD pic.twitter.com/tk0PFwuzYM
— Flic Everett (@fliceverett) January 8, 2021
His new myspace account is a huge improvement. pic.twitter.com/Wu4Y3JOfjt
— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) January 9, 2021
Looks like Myspace Tom just got his first friend in a decade
— Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) January 8, 2021
And some people wondered what platforms Mr Trump would use next.
Trump right now: pic.twitter.com/AZ5KTvBz8N
— Decker Ngongang (@Ngongang) January 9, 2021
Meanwhile, Microsoft popped up with their own mid-2000s callback.
It’s now safe to turn off your computer.
— Microsoft (@Microsoft) January 9, 2021
Hillary Clinton seemed to enjoy the moment too.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 9, 2021
But mostly Twitter users did what they pretty much always do – took the mick.
Here are a selection of the best and funniest reactions:
This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from Twitter going back to 1812
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 8, 2021
RELEASE THE DRAFTS FOLDER
— Seamus McKiernan (@chezseamus) January 8, 2021
i will always remember where i was when donald trump was suspended from twitter. i was on twitter
— jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) January 8, 2021
Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to?
— John Barron (@JohnBarron1946) January 9, 2021
Congrats to Trump on his first ever consequence
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 8, 2021
‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/KLqxEcDwnV
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2021
Trump calling Pence after his account got suspended pic.twitter.com/3OwqErKHr4
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 8, 2021
— Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) January 8, 2021