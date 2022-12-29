Twitter Users Report Errors, Disruption from New York to Tokyo

Mayumi Negishi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Twitter Inc. users reported glitches and other issues with the social media service, one of the more significant disruptions since Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover triggered the loss of three-quarters of its workforce.

More than 9,000 users reported problems accessing the service, data from DownDetector showed. Users from San Francisco to Tokyo and Hong Kong said they experienced trouble logging into their accounts or ran into a variety of error messages.

“Works for me,” Musk tweeted in response to a user’s question. An email to Twitter’s press email seeking comment was not immediately returned.

An exodus of workers — many of whom were fired — since Musk’s acquisition has raised concerns about whether Twitter can sustain its operations and regulate content. The latest glitches hit after a large number of workers rejected a November ultimatum by Musk that they commit to a new “hardcore” work environment — or leave the company.

Read More: Musk ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Spurs Exodus, With Twitter at Risk

Musk said this month he will step down as CEO as soon as he finds a replacement, with the caveat he would still lead the key software and servers teams.

A group of US Senators have called for Federal Trade Commission probe of the company under his leadership, and the deal faces a possible national security review by the US government, people familiar with the matter have said.

Twitter is facing pressure in other jurisdictions. It needs to increase the number of monitors in Europe, Thierry Breton, the European Union’s internal market commissioner, said last month.

Read more: Musk’s Twitter Legal Woes Widen With FTC Probe, Police Questions

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

