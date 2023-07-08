Twitter Users Roast Trump's Awkward 'Markers' Mix-Up At Iowa Rally

Former President Donald Trump claimed he’d deny “markers” entry to the U.S. in an awkward slip-up on the campaign trail on Friday.

Trump vowed to take the action as he outlined his 2024 platform before correcting his error during a speech at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“I will also order our government to deny entry to all communists and markers,” Trump said.

“Look, we have Marxists, fascists, communists, they’re pouring into our country – we are going to deny them access to our [country]. Now the one problem is what about all the ones we already have that happen to be politicians, OK.”

Trump: I will also order our government to deny entry to all communists and markers. pic.twitter.com/ESaYG1SvRa — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2023

Twitter users questioned whether Sharpies were “welcome” following the blunder and pointed out Trump’s usage of another word in the speech that doubles as a not-safe-for-work slang term, as well.

dry erase markers are ruining the economy and driving up unemployment believe me folks — Allen Myoui 🕊️ (@Allenmyouii) July 7, 2023

Oh no! Who will help Mr Sketch get the rest of his family to America? pic.twitter.com/ZL4mKgFkhO — Chris Thomas (@Spunkfunker81) July 7, 2023

Give me sharpies or give me death. pic.twitter.com/ggcLPuOuXa — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) July 7, 2023

Those scary, scary markers—look! Look how they’ve taken over our neighborhoods, our churches our schools. Indelible! Useful for changing the course of hurricanes! But there are far too many. Too many to name. — FCC Fairness Doctrine Now! (@famdocparker1) July 7, 2023

