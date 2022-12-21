Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington on Wednesday gave him a chance to ask the U.S. for more aid to help his country fight Russia’s invasion.

It also gave Twitter users a chance to slam Donald Trump Jr. for making another clueless, out-of-touch comment that attempts but fails to own those danged libs.

Zelenskyy’s trip, his first travel outside Ukraine since February’s Russian invasion, came after U.S. lawmakers agreed to give the country $45 billion in additional assistance.

The idea of helping Ukraine battle Vladimir Putin’s invasion apparently didn’t appeal to the former president’s firstborn son, who attacked Zelenskyy on Twitter by calling him “basically an ungrateful international welfare queen.”

The “welfare queen” slur was a Republican red-meat term coined by Ronald Reagan while running for president in the 1970s to attack antipoverty policies that followed the civil rights movement.

Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen. https://t.co/WclnckMoCj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022

However, many people on Twitter pointed out that the Trump scion was the wrong person to decide who or what constitutes a “welfare queen” for a wide variety of reasons.

Referring to a world leader facing a brutal, unprovoked invasion from a nuclear power as a "welfare queen" (which is a racist trope) is quite a choice pic.twitter.com/CBWKwOBQz3 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) December 21, 2022

Your dad doesn't pay his taxes. Sit this one out, buddy. https://t.co/Zj0BDB4lVspic.twitter.com/EeLnsjIT7s — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 21, 2022

A daddy's boy who met with a foreign adversary that was attempting to subvert an American election is daring to denigrate a true hero battling Putin & defending his nation from a genocidal war? This may be the dumbest remark ever from Junior. And that's quite an accomplishment. https://t.co/oLBZ3BpqTH — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 21, 2022

Sweetie, your deadbeat father spent $150m in taxpayer money on golf trips. https://t.co/x5cjRF0uP2 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 21, 2022

Tell me your father's tax returns are about to be made public without telling me your father's tax returns are about to be made public. https://t.co/fuOupnBqbL — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) December 21, 2022

You DJTJ don't have the respect of anywhere near enough Americans to have us hear you say that and think it means shit. https://t.co/OHVjeWJTL4 — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) December 21, 2022

Politics aside: Classic kind of thing Jr would never say to Zelensky's face. Zelensky would peel him like an onion. https://t.co/5uwvnpL09C — Myron B. Pitts (@FOmyronpitts) December 21, 2022

Get yourself a man who loves you the way Junior loves Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/uwTDGkPjlN — Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) December 21, 2022

