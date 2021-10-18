Twitter Users Snarkily Respond To Trump's Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Documents

Donald Trump may be attempting to block lawmakers from accessing archived presidential documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, but he can’t block people from mocking him on Twitter.

The former president filed a lawsuit on Monday against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling its requests for documents an “illegal fishing expedition.”

Although Trump is no longer president, he is attempting to cite executive privilege to keep the documents under wraps.

But while many Twitter users weren’t surprised by the lawsuit, they weren’t impressed by his legal arguments either.

It's now clear the Jan. 6 select committee was on track to get all the Trump communications it requested.



The National Archives rejected Trump's executive privilege argument, and said it would hand over the documents on Nov. 12.



Trump sued in hopes of halting this process. pic.twitter.com/CMJi8omPkh — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) October 18, 2021

Executive Privilege is usually understood to protect a sitting president, not a former president. Trump's lawsuit asks the court to do something no court has done before.



This is a very aggressive and unprecedented lawsuit that may cause delay, but is unlikely to succeed. https://t.co/i3m5SbMKWV — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 18, 2021

'Trump sues to keep White House records secret, claiming executive privilege'



Why would you do this unless you wanted to hide something? Like, ya know, not disclosing your tax returns? — Rod Blackhurst (@rodblackhurst) October 18, 2021

Can’t wait ‘til Trump tells his lawyer to argue that he (Trump) should get to decide whether to invoke executive privilege because he (Trump) actually won the election and so should still *be* president. https://t.co/UXheoscuJ0 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 18, 2021

I cannot believe he actually did it.



Okay, I believe it.



Oh my. https://t.co/UoQ09DRLVW — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) October 18, 2021

He incites an insurrection, and then he does whatever he can do to stop the investigation into that insurrection. He’s a traitor. https://t.co/LGmaZmYf1v — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 18, 2021

Because he cares about democracy and the rule of law, no doubt. https://t.co/m0AHvfQYQ2 — Maximillian Potter (@maxapotter) October 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

