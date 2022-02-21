Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch

The launch of “Truth Social” is reportedly imminent and the commentary on Twitter is already heating up.

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app will launch on Apple’s App Store on Monday, according to Reuters, which reportedly accessed a test version of the app this week.

Trump has been banned from Twitter and other mainstream social media sites for more than a year and is suing the company along with Facebook and Google, accusing them of censorship and claiming they infringed his First Amendment rights. He was banned after he violated each of the companies’ user policies with his inflammatory rhetoric about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

He attempted to recover his online presence last year with the launch of a blog, which tanked after a month.

He’s now trying to rival Twitter with his new service, casting it as an alternative that champions free speech, though some critics have already predicted it’s destined to fail like so many other Trump-branded ventures before it.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. sparked derision when he went on Twitter of all places to promote and recruit for Truth Social.

Already, the app has been criticized for its resemblance to Twitter. Tech experts have also highlighted a number of major security issues throughout the testing phase, including one which reportedly allowed a Daily Dot reporter to secure the same handle as Trump on the company’s internal beta system.

Some users who pre-ordered the app said late Sunday that it was available in the Apple App Store, though reported issues with creating an account.

Vocal right-wing Trump allies including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Arizona state Rep. Wendy Rogers lauded the launch of the app Sunday and tweeted they had already registered profiles.

Trump critics rounded up some “Truths” of their own and predicted how the venture would play out.

Got an alert that Trump’s Truth Social app was now available but it keeps crashing when I try to create an account pic.twitter.com/bLRxi0JzV4 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) February 21, 2022

Truth Social will be either the Trump Steaks of social media (total failure) or the Trump University of social media (total fraud). — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 21, 2022

Is there anything more Orwellian than Trump calling his new platform Truth Social? — Chip Franklin.com 💥 (@chipfranklin) February 21, 2022

I’m positive that Trump’s Truth Social will fail like all of his businesses have. pic.twitter.com/j2wZKttex3 — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) February 20, 2022

Tomorrow is the two year anniversary of President Trump retweeting one of the dumbest memes I ever made and I can not think of a better way for him to commemorate the occasion than by releasing Truth Social to the masses 😬🙏 — Joe Biden Kicks Puppies (@k_ovfefe2) February 21, 2022

Trump’s Truth Social launches tomorrow



Devin Nunes of cow-suing fame runs this clown show



Investors include Marjorie Taylor Greene



At one point the Trump campaign accounted for a whopping 3% of all credit card fraud in the US



If you fall for his latest scam, you’re an idiot — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 21, 2022

Trump had no choice but to setup Trump's Truth Social. His suspension is permanent on Twitter. He has been suspended from Facebook for 2 yrs following the deadly Jan 6 Insurrection!



It's doomed to fail as conservative social space is crowded & he isn't President now!#DemVoice1pic.twitter.com/eta9Nek8jk — Tony 🌊 #DemVoice1 (@TonyHussein4) February 20, 2022

Can’t wait for Trump’s Truth Social app to launch so it can immediately get suspended for rules violations — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 20, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.