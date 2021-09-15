Twitter Users Taunt 'Biggest Loser' Larry Elder After He Was Trounced In California Recall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Mazza
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the end, the California recall effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) didn’t come close and people on social media took every chance to let Larry Elder know it. 

Elder became the face of the Republican side of the recall election with his vow to repeal mask, COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements in schools and workplaces.

But voters weren’t interested.

As of midnight in California, with 70 percent of the vote counted, nearly two out of three voted to keep Newsom in office. Elder was selected as a replacement on 2.2 million of the nearly 9 million ballots counted. 

Elder’s critics on Twitter were only too happy to share the news:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories