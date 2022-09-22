Twitter Users 'Think' Biden Can Reclassify Trump Documents Telepathically

Twitter Users 'Think' Biden Can Reclassify Trump Documents Telepathically
David Moye
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, presidentially speaking.

That’s what many Twitter users figured out after Donald Trump bizarrely suggested to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday that a president can declassify sensitive documents simply “by thinking about it.”

“There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it,” the former president said. “You can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it.”

The odd remarks came after the FBI found government documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last month, with the former president claiming — thus far without evidence — that he had declassified them while still in office.

Although many legal scholars have disputed his dubious declassification assertion, some Twitter users saw an opportunity for Trump’s successor in a question posed by Daily Beast pundit Molly Jong-Fast.

“Can [Joe] Biden re-classify the documents by just thinking about it ?” she tweeted Thursday.

Others on the platform agreed that one bullshit legal theory deserved another.

But they also some had questions.

One user suggested there might be a problem if Biden announced that he telepathically reclassified all of Trump’s telepathically declassified documents.

HuffPost reached out to the White House to see if Biden has engaged in telepathic reclassification, but no one responded by press time, telepathically or otherwise.

However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled on the topic during a Thursday appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

“We all wish we had magical powers. I’m sure!” Jean-Pierre said, while trying to stifle giggles. ”I can’t say much about any investigation, but of course, the president believes that it is important to properly handle classified information. That is something that is important to do. And as it relates to this case, I’m not going to comment on it — going to let the experts do their thing.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

