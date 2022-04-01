Twitter Users Think Sen. Tom Cotton's Vision Of A Dystopian America Sounds Wonderful

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) attempted to describe an American dystopia on Friday that many Twitter users honestly thought sounded like sheer paradise.

The Republican senator appeared on Fox News, where he attempted to own the liberals by accusing Democrats of wanting Americans to live in areas where stores, jobs and restaurants are within walking distance:

“[Dems] want to make us all poor. They want to make you live in downtown areas, and high-rise buildings, and walk to work, or take the subway, or ride an electric scooter, or whatever it is that Pete Buttigieg takes to work.”

Sen. Cotton (R-AR) fear-mongers about life in a city:



Cotton is entitled to his own opinions on whether he wants to live in the city or amid suburban sprawl, but many Twitter users pointed out that one person’s dystopia is another person’s delight.

They also pointed out that many Americans pay a lot of money to happily live in what Cotton considers a hellhole.

i love how he’s trying to make walking to work sound terrifying when most people would be like “Yeah, if I could live walking distance from work that’d be pretty great." https://t.co/lI6RYf6aYD — Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) April 1, 2022

lol so many people want this lifestyle that poor people literally can't afford to live in the cities anymore https://t.co/BoJ4OlAfrD — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) April 1, 2022

They want you to live near good restaurants and lots of entertainment options, the communist bastards. https://t.co/fFlfe6IKYS — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) April 1, 2022

This stupidity/deliberate pretense of stupidity is a reworking of @newtgingrich's announcement a decade ago that America was being destroyed by the "elites who ride SUBWAYS" https://t.co/IfPH4ofp4N — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 1, 2022

Those monsters want you to pay $3,000 in rent and have a dogpark nearby! https://t.co/gRchXJcnVs — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) April 1, 2022

Love that the GOP's vision of dystopia is people walking to work which based on property value in walkable neighborhoods is privilege people pay a roughly $100,000 premium for. https://t.co/fR8poSngkW — Jon Walker (@JonWalkerDC) April 1, 2022

So Donald Trump—who for 34 years famously lived in a downtown high-rise building he named after himself and walked (or, rather, took the elevator) to work—was poor? https://t.co/zrasCqmEwspic.twitter.com/aGL9gWTyID — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) April 1, 2022

Aside from the electric scooter, that's my lifestyle. Combined with the dozens of good restaurants in easy walking distance, it's a living hell, I tell you https://t.co/O758QN2sV1 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 1, 2022

Yes that famous category of real estate where all the poor people live, high rises in downtown areas of walkable major metropolitan areas. https://t.co/KfizlTG2g2 — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) April 1, 2022

Dems apparently want everyone to live here in NYC. In the next segment, Cotton rails against socialist plans to force people to order share plates in high end pop ups, do group SoulCycle classes and stand in excessive cronut lines https://t.co/v4YVwThQCb — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) April 1, 2022

I leave for a few days and suddenly the libs are trying to get us to live in so-called “buildings” and use “public transportation” or “our legs”?? WTF??? https://t.co/QfKmVznEma — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 1, 2022

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also informed Cotton that the Biden administration wants people “to live wherever they like, and thrive there,” adding, “It’s why we’re making it safer & easier to take transit, walk, ride a bike (or scooter, sure), drive a car or truck.”

Wha? We want people to live wherever they like, and thrive there. It's why we're making it safer & easier to take transit, walk, ride a bike (or scooter, sure), drive a car or truck. That includes over $3.8 billion in AR alone for roads & bridges, despite the Senator's 'no' vote. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 1, 2022

