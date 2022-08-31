Twitter Users Wonder If Fox Has Dumped Trump After Steve Doocy Does Actual Journalism

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy had Twitter users wondering if the network is moving away from unabashed support of former President Donald Trump after he unexpectedly asked South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) a somewhat hard-hitting question about classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

During the interview, Doocy remarked that the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida residence and its discovery of boxes of government documents that Trump had neglected to turn overultimately “comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago?”

He added: “I know [Trump’s] team has said they declassified it, but that’s news to the agencies that those documents belong to.”

As Noem, a Trump ally, began to respond with Republican talking points about “precedent that other presidents have followed,” Doocy cut in:

“Governor, I don’t think any president has ever carted off that many documents to their house after they left the presidency.”

As you can see from the clip below, Doocy’s co-host, Brian Kilmeade, seemed to seethe at his co-worker’s remarks.

Steve Doocy to Kristi Noem: "Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago? I know his team has said they declassified it, but that's news to the agencies that those documents belong to." pic.twitter.com/WVm1LvbiPs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2022

At another point, Doocy expressed shock that “the biggest secrets in the world” were just in a desk drawer.

“We have heard that Donald Trump’s lawyers went through all the stuff, but how could you go and look at that and not think, ‘You know what? That’s probably something I should turn back over,’” Doocy said.

Many Twitter users were surprised that Doocy was asking legitimate questions about the Mar-a-Lago documents.

Did trump just lose fox? https://t.co/ke46JiRlOD — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) August 31, 2022

Doocy long-awaited crisis of conscience continues https://t.co/reS9msT20H — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) August 31, 2022

“Governor, I don’t think any president has ever carted off that many documents to their house after they left the presidency.”



Is Fox turning on Trump, or just testing the waters to determine if that might be a ratings win? https://t.co/G83XDamCcD — Michael S. Smith II (@MichaelSSmithII) August 31, 2022

These guests on @FoxNews must be STUNNED when they get asked relevant questions and held accountable for providing in accurate information. And Doocy speaking truth while sitting next to Watters-pour this all over me. https://t.co/HOH5msnDAY — Jessica McMaster (@JessMcMasterKC) August 31, 2022

That Steve Doocy is saying this is meaningful https://t.co/9kvpbVxjYg — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 31, 2022

Actor/comedian Hal Sparks chose to focus on one part of the clip: Kilmeade’s silent seething while Doocy asks why Trump had the documents at Mar-a-Lago in the first place.

Look at Kilmead… he’s PIIIIIISSED at Doocy … He whinges about it on the radio and other Fox shows…but watch him stuff his rage. It’s glorious. https://t.co/1aCEU8tmBZ — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) August 31, 2022

Others remarked that Noem appeared to be caught off-guard by Doocy’s question.

Kristi Noem didn’t have a good answer to Steve Doocy’s question. Trump allies have run out of excuses for the inexcusable https://t.co/li9wEiGm0K — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 31, 2022

Big "sooo can we just maybe talk about my book?" vibes from Gov. Noem here https://t.co/0mjPjBd9LU — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) August 31, 2022

This @KristiNoem seems lacking. Way to choke. Why are there two Dakotas again? https://t.co/3ikxQyqvzS — Parvesh Cheena (@Parvesh) August 31, 2022

Noem is still saying maybe Trump declassified everything. If he had, that's worse b/c we now know they were our biggest secrets. It would mean he knowingly compromised national security— declassifying even human sources & carted off the proof to unsecured MAL for enemies to find. https://t.co/12YXXhqogz — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽🇺🇦 (@PaulaChertok) August 31, 2022

The FBI is investigating whether Trump violated federal laws related to official and classified records, according to a redacted FBI affidavit released last week.

Justice Department prosecutors filed a 36-page brief late Tuesday detailing the sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago and efforts by the former president and his team to obstruct the criminal investigation.

