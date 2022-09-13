Twitter whistleblower is not surprised by allegation that Chinese intelligence agent was working at the company

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, a former Twitter employee, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, replied to a question from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, about how he heard of the allegation that the FBI had alerted the company that a Chinese intelligence agent was employed there.

Video Transcript

CHUCK GRASSLEY: In your disclosure, you mentioned that the FBI notified Twitter that one of their employees was suspected of being a Chinese foreign asset. Were you and others at Twitter all surprised by that?

PEITER ZATKO: This was made aware to me maybe a week before I was surprised and summarily dismissed. I had been told because the corporate security physical security team had been contacted and told that there was at least one agent of the MSS, which is one of China's intelligence services, on the payroll inside Twitter.

While it was disturbing to hear, I and many others had, recognizing the state of the environment at Twitter, we're really thinking if you are not placing foreign agents inside Twitter, because it's very difficult to detect them, it is very valuable to a foreign agent to be inside there. As a foreign intelligence company, you're most likely not doing your job.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden touts crackdown on airlines over passenger treatment

    On Monday, President Biden said his administration had cracked down on U.S. airlines to improve treatment of passengers. However a group representing many airlines rejected Biden's claim.

  • US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

    Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who signed the cable released Tuesday, cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia's global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. It's the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow's military and political aims, dating back to ultimately correct assessments that Russia would launch a new war against Ukraine.

  • What we learned when Twitter whistleblower Mudge testified to Congress

    Zatko, better known as Mudge, made his first comments since the public release of his complaint. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in his opening remarks that the FBI warned Twitter that it may have a Chinese spy on its payroll.

  • Twitter Shareholders Approve $44 Billion Sale To Elon Musk

    Elon Musk has tried to back out of the purchase. Now, whether it happens will likely be determined in court.

  • Kamala Harris declares ‘border is secure’ as thousands of illegals flood into US every day

    Vice President Kamala Harris said the U.S. border is "secure" even though officials estimate that 55,000 illegals successfully make it into the country every month.

  • Dow Plunges 900 Points after Worse-Than-Expected Inflation Report

    The major stock market indexes tumbled on Tuesday after a key measure of inflation came in worse than expected.

  • FBI executes search at Dover residence with help from local police

    “The FBI was conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation," a spokesperson said.

  • 'The View': Joy Behar Sas Sunny Hostin Should 'Grow Up' In Debate About King Charles, Diana And Camilla

    Joy Behar said that Sunny Hostin should “grow up” when they discussed this royal family debacle.

  • Pound slumps against dollar as US inflation tops forecasts

    Unemployment at lowest since 1974 as NHS backlog drives ‘alarming’ exodus Port strikes deal fresh blow to Britain’s fragile supply chains FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc; Pound slumps after US inflation data Ben Wright: Humiliated in Ukraine – but gas remains Putin's trump card Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Letters to the Editor: Why are we even voting on sports betting? Reject Props. 26 and 27

    Something as complex as deciding what kinds of sports betting to allow in California should be hashed out in the Legislature, not the ballot box.

  • How China became big business for Twitter, from blocking to blue checks

    SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) -Even as China bars 1.4 billion citizens from Twitter, its local authorities are splurging on global advertising on the site, helping make the country the platform's fastest-growing overseas ad market and one of its largest non-U.S. revenue sources. A Reuters review of publicly available government tenders, budget documents and promoted tweets from 2020 to 2022 shows local government authorities and Chinese Communist Party propaganda offices for cities, provinces and even districts across the country have flocked to Twitter to buy ads. The promotions, often outsourced by local governments to state media, pitched local attractions, as well as cultural and economic achievements, to an international audience, and were permitted under an exemption to Twitter's ban on state-media advertising.

  • Buccaneers rookie punter hits bottom of video board at Jerry World on 1st career punt

    A high punt at AT&T Stadium could result in having to punt again.

  • What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

    The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covered arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and state funeral. — The queen's coffin is taken by hearse from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh to Edinburgh Airport.

  • Plaintiff in Wacky Laura Loomer ‘Fraud’ Suit: Take My Name Off

    Stephanie KeithFar-right activist Laura Loomer lost her second bid for Congress last month, losing a Florida Republican primary by 7 points. Undaunted, Loomer then refused to concede and claimed, without any evidence, that she was a victim of election fraud.Last week, five of Loomer’s supporters went further, suing her opponent and Florida’s election commission to demand a redo of the primary to give Loomer another shot.At least, that’s what the lawyers behind the lawsuit claim. Now, in the late

  • Michelle Monaghan stuns in see-through chainmail gown on TIFF red carpet

    On Monday, the 46-year-old "True Detective" actress attended the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of her latest project, "Nanny"

  • People Are Talking About Their Most "Interesting" Roommate, And It's Equal Parts Horrifying And Wholesome

    "Strangest of all, he never once slept in his room. He was always on the couch by the door. He eventually told me that it was because if someone ever broke in looking for him, he wanted 'them' to find him right away, so no one else would get hurt."View Entire Post ›

  • Republican Co-Chair Spouts Blatant Homophobia Against Pete Buttigieg

    Meshawn Maddock took to Twitter with her distaste of the United States Secretary of Transportation.

  • When Chest Pain Is an Emergency and When It's Not

    Learn to recognize key signs, and know what action to take in either caseBy Ashley AbramsonChest pain can signal something serious, and it’s often an emergency. But discomfort in your chest area ...

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down what we know so far about the former Twitter head of security's testimony before Congress.

  • At least one person killed, power supply disrupted in Ukraine's Kharkiv

    KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian strikes killed at least one person, injured others and caused further disruption to power and water supplies on Monday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, officials said, as Ukrainian forces made further advances in the region. Ukraine's general staff said its soldiers had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day from fleeing Russian troops as they press their counter-offensive in the northeast of the country. A 37-year-old man died and six people including an 18-year-old girl were injured in the strikes, Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.