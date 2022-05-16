Twitter Wipes Out All Gains Since Elon Musk Disclosed His Stake

Twitter Wipes Out All Gains Since Elon Musk Disclosed His Stake
Subrat Patnaik
·2 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares fell Monday, wiping out all the gains the stock had made since Elon Musk disclosed his stake in the social media platform.

Shares of the the San Francisco, California-based company fell as much as 7.9% to $37.51, below the $39.31 closing price on April 1, the last trading session before Musk disclosed his 9% stake in the firm.

Musk, who is an avid Twitter user with over 93 million followers, bid to take the company private for $54.20 per share last month. But uncertainty around the deal, fueled in part by comments from Musk, have left the shares trading well below the offering price amid doubts about whether the acquisition will be completed. The stock last traded down 5.9% at $38.31, after Musk said that a viable Twitter deal is not out of the question at a lower price.

The gap between Musk’s buyout price and the market value, a proxy for confidence about whether the deal will close, widened to touch a fresh record of $16.62 on Monday.

Twitter’s latest stock selloff was triggered on Friday after Musk took to the platform to claim that his offer was “temporarily on hold” to get data on the amount of fake accounts on the social media platform. He later said that he was “still committed” to the deal. The stock closed 9.7% lower on Friday in its worst session since Oct. 27.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sent a flurry of tweets on Monday detailing the company’s efforts to identify and remove spam accounts and said external estimates aren’t possible. Musk responded to Agrawal, asking how advertisers “know what they’re getting for their money?”

(Updates trading and latest comment from Musk in third paragraph.)

