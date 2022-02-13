Twitter Wits Suddenly Get Why Trump Had Such Problems Flushing His Water-Efficient Toilets

Donald Trump’s obsession against environmentally sensitive, water-efficient appliances and fixtures — like toilets — is suddenly making a whole lotta sense to Twitter followers.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s revelation in her upcoming book “Confidence Man” that Trump’s White House toilets were often clogged with what appeared to be ripped up documents could explain a lot of things — like Trump’s confounding complaints about serious flushing difficulties.

Trump has flatly denied Haberman’s report, calling it a “fake story.” But he has complained about flushing issues in the past, leaving many people confused.

Americans, he groused in a 2019 meeting to business leaders, are flushing their toilets “10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”

Absolutely. If they’re trying to flush ... documents. And that could reduce water pressure in, say, showers and sinks.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of the bathrooms,” Trump declared during his presidency.

A light has switched on in the Twitter community.

No wonder Trump had a problem with water pressure in the shower with all that flushing going on. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) February 10, 2022

REMEMBER THIS?TRUMP; “People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once,” he told reporters from the Roosevelt Room in 2019, claiming the EPA was looking into the alleged problem. NOW WE KNOW WHY - PAPERS! — Johnnyjeep🇺🇸🆘American (@Johnnyjeep4) February 11, 2022

Who remembers Trump going on and on and on and on about toilets not flushing…maybe if he wasn’t trying to flush National Archives documents down the bowl the toilet would have flush without a problem.#FreshVoicesRisepic.twitter.com/s7YfZ6TXP3 — 🅲🅰🆃 🏴‍☠️ (@RememberMeYeah) February 10, 2022

Trump’s tirades about having problems flushing the toilet now make sense. #PresidentialRecordsAct — Maxine Waters says "Shut Your Mouth!” (@ResistAmerica) February 11, 2022

And now we know why Trump was the first president who ever complained about having problems flushing the White House toilets. pic.twitter.com/UP4SeEAQTz — Presidents Are Not Kings & Plaintiff Is Not Pres. (@OK_Dumbass) February 11, 2022

Trump the dumbest. He runs out complaining the toilet won’t flush and shit and we was like, “Wtf is he even talking about?”, then his crimes comes out then it all makes sense to wtf he was talking about. Maybe if you only flushed toilet paper you would’ve had a problem flushing — Brandon (@BA2210) February 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

