Twitter board takes action to fight Musk bid

Elon Musk on Twitter
Twitter's board has armed itself against a possible hostile takeover - a day after billionaire Elon Musk made a $43bn (£33bn) offer to buy the platform.

It has adopted what is known as a "limited-duration shareholder rights plan," also known as a "poison pill".

The move will prevent anyone from having more than a 15% stake in the company.

It does this by allowing others to buy additional shares at a discount.

The Twitter board detailed its defence plan to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and put out a statement saying it was needed because of Mr Musk's "unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter".

A takeover bid is considered hostile when one company tries to acquire another against the wishes of that company's management - in Twitter's case, it's executive board.

Josh White, former financial economist for the Securities and Exchange Commission told the BBC that a poison pill is "one of those last lines of defence against a hostile bid takeover".

"We call it the nuclear option," he said.

Mr White says the board has made it clear "that they don't feel like it's a high enough value for the company."

Because Mr Musk had signalled that he was not willing to negotiate a higher price, the Twitter board went ahead with the poison pill.

Mr White says he was surprised by Mr Musk's negotiation tactic, because if the end game is to acquire the company, it might not be the "right approach".

"I actually think if he was truly serious about the takeover attempt, he would have started at a price and left the window open for negotiation," he said.

The plan will expire on 14 April next year.

Chief Executive Parag Agrawal previously said the company was not being "held hostage" by the offer.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk said at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver: "I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it." He added that he does have a "plan B".

Mr Musk announced a 9.2% stake in the company earlier this month, but he is not the largest shareholder anymore. Asset management firm Vanguard Group disclosed that its funds now own a 10.3% stake.

Mr Musk has said he believes Twitter is limiting freedom of speech on the platform and he reiterated this at the Vancouver event. He has said his primary motivation would be to expand free speech on Twitter.

Mr Musk is being advised by the US investment bank Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile Twitter is receiving help from two banks, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, according to Bloomberg.

Analysis box by James Clayton, North America technology reporter
Twitter is trying to make itself inedible to a predator. It's wrapping itself with spikes and covering itself with poison.

The poison pill strategy has been around for decades - and it works.

Twitter will flood the market with new shares if Elon Musk buys more than 15% of the company. That would then dilute his share of the company. Clever.

It strongly suggests that Twitter's board will fight Mr Musk's bid to take control of the company.

This doesn't necessarily mean Twitter is saying it doesn't want to be bought. The mechanism simply gives the board more power to prevent a hostile takeover.

Elon Musk is likely now to appeal to shareholders. He's already said it would be "indefensible" if Twitter's board didn't put the offer to a shareholder vote.

Twitter is finding out that being courted by the world's richest man can be flattering, but it's also hugely distracting.

  Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk's unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.

  Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder and says he's 'not sure' his takeover bid will be successful

    The billionaire is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder after Vanguard Group swooped in to snap up a 10.3% stake, according to a recent SEC filing.

  Twitter Activates 'Poison Pill' to Thwart Musk Hostile Takeover Attempt

    Twitter is activating a "poison pill" strategy to thwart the hostile takeover attempt by Tesla CEO and tech titan Elon Musk.

  Twitter Adopts One-Year Poison Pill After Elon Musk Takeover Bid

    Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, also called a poison pill, following Elon Musk's unsolicited proposal to acquire the social media company. The plans is a defensive strategy that makes hostile takeovers more expensive and complicated, or, as per Twitter, reduces "the likelihood that […]