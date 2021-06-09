Twitter's suspension of fired Florida data scientist marks a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis

Twitter suspended the account of Rebekah Jones earlier this week — a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Washington Post reports.

What happened: Jones, a fired health department worker whom the state recognized as a whistleblower last month, had her account suspended for violating "spam and platform manipulation" rules.

Representatives for DeSantis' office told the Post that the suspension was "long overdue," calling Jones "the Typhoid Mary of COVID-19 disinformation" and "a super-spreader of COVID-19 disinformation."

Why it matters: Two weeks ago, the governor signed legislation aiming to limit how social media companies moderate their content online.

At the time, he described the bill as a recourse for Florida residents who think they've been unfairly treated by tech companies.

The other side: State Sen. Annette Taddeo (D-Miami) acknowledged that dissonance, tweeting "So @GovRonDeSantis AGREES with Twitter suspending accounts but only when he agrees with them??"

What's next: Jones announced that she plans to run against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is reportedly potentially facing obstruction of justice charges in a federal sex crimes investigation, in Florida’s 1st congressional district.

She made that announcement on Instagram, where she has not been banned.

Worth noting, via Florida Politics: Jones is currently a Maryland resident and has not officially filed any paperwork to jump into the race.

