Two 10-year-olds, teacher among first identified victims killed in Uvalde school shooting

At least three victims of the deadly school shooting at a South Texas elementary school were identified as of Tuesday night, according to news reports.

Eva Mireles, a teacher of 17 years who was teaching fourth grade, was shot and killed by the gunman while trying to protect her students, her aunt told the New York Times. Mireles was in her early 40s, married and had a child.

Xavier Lopez, 10, is among the children who died in the shooting, according to KSAT 12, a San Antonio news station. He was in the fourth grade. A fundraiser for Lopez’s funeral expenses was started Tuesday night.

Uziyah Garcia, 10, was also confirmed to be a victim of the shooting, according to KXAS-TV.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing at least 19 children and a teacher. Authorities said he also fatally shot his grandmother before going to the school. Ramos was killed by law enforcement.