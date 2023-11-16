Two 12-year-old boys charged with murdering Wolverhampton man

Two boys aged 12 have been charged with murdering a 19-year-old man.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died when he was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton on Monday evening. The boys were arrested a day later.

The pair, who cannot be named due to their age, are set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Seesahai's mother has described her son as a "courageous, compassionate and confident young soul".

The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

'In our hearts'

West Midlands Police said the incident happened on open land off Laburnum Road shortly before 20:30 GMT on Monday.

The force added patrols in the area were continuing to offer reassurance to the public.

In a tribute issued through the police earlier on Thursday, Mr Seesahai's mother, who was not named, said her son was a "generous person" who had a "good personality".

"He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions," she said.

"We will always have him in our hearts."

