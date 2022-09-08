Two 12-year-old boys shot while waiting for school bus in Miami-Dade. Teen in custody

Two 12-year-old boys were shot and wounded while waiting for their school bus Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting began as an attempted robbery in the area of Northwest 109th Street and Tenth Avenue just before 8 a.m., according to Miami-Dade police.

The suspected shooter was a 16-year-old boy who “demanded their cellphones,” and “began shooting at them for no reason,” Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome said in a Thursday news briefing. The teen then ran away.

“These are two juveniles — two 12-year-olds — it could be our children just going to school,” Colome said. “That is the last thing that any parent has on their mind — that their 12-year-olds that are waiting to go to school are going to get shot at.”

The two kids are students at Madison Middle School, Local10 reports. They were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, Colome said.

Miami, Florida, September 8, 2022 - Scene of a shooting at 109th Street NW 10 Avenue, Miami. An armed 16 year old shot at two kids waiting for transportation to school after he told them to give up their cell phones, police said.

Police created a perimeter in the area and began searching for the teen, who was eventually taken into custody a couple blocks away. Police said they recovered two guns.

“Detectives are asking themselves right now ‘Why is a 16-year-old armed with firearms,” Colome said.

Today 2 juveniles were shot in NW Miami-Dade over an attempted robbery. Due to MDFR’s actions the victims are in stable condition. Thanks to MDPD’s quick response, we were able to locate, take the subject into custody & recover firearms. I am grateful for the collaborative effort — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) September 8, 2022

This incident comes just hours after two teenagers — an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy — were shot and wounded in Hialeah in a separate shooting late Wednesday.

