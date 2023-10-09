Two 12-year-olds vandalized East Bridgewater church, officials say. What we know

EAST BRIDGEWATER — The East Bridgewater police and fire departments say two 12-year-olds are responsible for the vandalism to a local church where an altar cloth and a Bible were set on fire on Friday, Oct. 6.

East Bridgewater police and fire responded to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, at 210 Central St., on Friday afternoon for a report of vandalism, according to a written statement from the East Bridgewater Police Department.

An initial investigation determined that a fire had been set near the alter, damaging the alter cloth as well as a Bible, according to officials.

Police said after a subsequent investigation, which included a reporting witness, they identified the suspects as two 12-year-olds, a girl and a boy.

Will there be any charges?

Police said the names of the suspects will not be released as they are juveniles, and that no charges will be filed at this time.

How was the church vandalized?

According to officials, East Bridgewater police and fire units were dispatched to the church at about 3:40 p.m. Friday and learned that the parish pastor had smelled smoke at about 3:30 p.m. and went inside, according to the written statement from the police and fire departments Friday.

Investigators observed that the fire around the altar had been put out with a fire extinguisher, based on the "yellow, difficult-to-remove powder" seen throughout the front of the church.

Investigators discovered that a water jug was removed from the water dispenser in the adjacent sacristy, the statement said. Investigators believe the suspects attempted to douse the fire with the water, then used the fire extinguisher when that failed.

The suspects lit the votive candles at the front of the church and left used matches littered nearby, according to officials, the statement said. The suspects took items from the food pantry, dropping some items as they exited through the rear entrance.

Police said they believe the incident happened between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. because an employee was at the food pantry at 2 p.m. and did not notice any damage or smoke,

The investigation was conducted by the East Bridgewater police and fire departments, with assistance from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

"The investigation into this incident was all around great police work," Police Chief Michael Jenkins said. "Thank you to all who were involved, especially our School Resource Officer Tallitha Connor and Detective David Perrault, who was the lead investigator on this case."

