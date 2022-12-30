Two 13-year-old’s among group that stole over $3K in merchandise from Memphis shoe store, MPD says

Two 13-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old were arrested in a shoe business robbery.

On Dec. 29 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary at Valid Kixx, on Winchester Road.

When officers arrived, they found a group of five people standing in front of a broken window, holding shoes.

The five ran and were all arrested after a brief footchase.

The value of the stolen items was over $3,000, police said.

All five were charged with Theft of Property $2,500 -$10,000 and Burglary and were taken to juvenile court.

