Two 13-year-olds charged in Downtown Crossing, Boston Common attacks

Two 13-year-olds are facing assault charges in connection with several attacks in Downtown Crossing and the Boston Common over the past month.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the teens were arraigned on Monday.

One of the 13-year-olds faces 14 counts stemming from nine incidents, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. That teen was held on $5,000 bail.

The other was charged with nine counts in connection with five incidents and ordered held on $3,500 bail.

“Our hope and practice is always to keep children from getting involved in court,” Hayden said in a statement. “But the frequency and seriousness of these incidents demanded an approach that would address the immediate public safety threat presented by these juveniles.”

There have been a string of unprovoked attacks involving a group of teens in Downtown Crossing and at two McDonald’s in the city. In many instances, the teens are charged, but one hasn’t been because she is just 11 years old.

The latest attack came on Friday on the Boston Common, when two Suffolk University students were accosted while trying to stop a woman from being harassed by the group.

Hayden did not say which attacks involved the two teens arraigned on Monday.

