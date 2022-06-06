Three 14-year-olds charged in Olathe homicide at Black Bob Park plead not guilty

Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com
Robert A. Cronkleton, Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

Three 14-year-olds charged with first-degree murder in the May shooting death of an older teenager in Olathe pleaded not guilty Monday in Johnson County juvenile court, according to court documents.

A fourth defendant who is 14 had a first appearance scheduled for Monday but it was rescheduled for June 15.

The four defendants, who are not being identified because they are minors, are among six teenagers who have been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Marco Cardino of Smithville. Cardino was found fatally shot in his car near Blackbob Park on May 14. He died at the scene.

The Johnson County prosecutor has filed motions to charge the four as adults. The other two will not be tried as adults because they are 13 years old.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear, but aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm as listed as felonies that contributed to the murder charge. All four 14-year-olds are charge under Kansas’ felony murder statute, which allows for murder charges against a person committing a felony that led the killing of a person.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has said the case was another example of “a purchase of marijuana that went horribly wrong.”

As part of its continuing reporting on the homicide, The Star has requested copies of the probable cause affidavits that describe the basis of the charges. Two of the attorneys in the case have filed motions to prevent the release of the documents.

Lindsey Erickson, an attorney for one of the defendants, argued in a motion filed May 24 that information in the affidavits “is sensitive in nature and release of the information is not in his [the defendant’s] best interest.” She also argued that the teen’s family has gotten threats since the case was filed.

Thomas Bath, an attorney for another one of the 14-year-olds, has asserted that it is unclear whether the Kansas law regarding the release of affidavits applies to juvenile cases, and because Kansas law allows a judge to close hearings for juveniles under the age of 16 it should not be released.

The Star has filed a motion in both cases seeking to respond to the defense attorneys’ objections and asking the court to order the release of the affidavits.

Attorney Bernie Rhodes argued that juveniles age 14 or older are subject to the same disclosure rules as adults. The teenagers’ identification would be limited to initials.

Threats to the family were the result of the teen being charged and “that fact will not go away with the release of the probable cause affidavit,” Rhodes said.

A ruling on The Star’s motions has not been made.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New panels want to talk ethics, rules of climate tinkering

    Tinkering with the planet's air to cool Earth’s ever-warming climate is inching closer to reality enough so that two different high-powered groups — one of scientists and one of former world leaders — are trying to come up with ethics and governing guidelines. On Thursday, the newly formed Climate Overshoot Commission — which includes the former presidents of Mexico, Niger and Kiribati, a former Canadian prime minister, the ex-chief of World Trade Organization and other national minister level officials — will have its first meeting in Italy in a 15-month process to come up with governance strategy on pulling carbon dioxide out of the air, lowering temperatures by reflecting sunlight with artificial methods and adapting to climate change. This month, the American Geophysical Union, the largest society of scientists who work on climate issues, announced it was forming an ethics framework for “climate intervention” that would be ready for debate during the major international climate negotiations in November in Egypt.

  • Priest describes deadly church attack in Nigeria

    Authorities in southwestern Nigeria say the gunmen who killed 50 people at a church opened fire both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping. No one has claimed responsibility for the massacre. (June 6)

  • UN: Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises

    Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings Monday about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate “shocks” like drought and worsened by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. The glum assessment came in a report by two Rome-based food agencies: the World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

  • Police say 9-year-old found in Ohio River appears to have drowned

    The child left the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky and eluded staffers who ran into the woods of Devou Park after him, officials say.

  • Nigeria Owo church attack: Blood on the altar

    "I don't think the shock of what I saw will leave me for the rest of my life," one man tells the BBC.

  • Woman chased, knocked to the ground during robbery in Houston

    Houston police say a woman was chased through a gas station parking lot, knocked to the ground, punched and then robbed. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. May 23 in the parking lot of a gas station the 7600 block of Airline in Houston. Police need the public's help to identity the three female suspects. (Video: Houston Police Department)

  • Woman from California shares the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa: ‘It’s crazy different’

    A Californian is going viral after sharing the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa.

  • AZ man spent 17 days in jail for crime he didn’t commit. He blames American Airlines

    “I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” the man’s attorney said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

  • Filipino health worker made NYC train passenger who spat on her 'see stars': PH consul general

    A Filipino health worker reportedly retaliated against a woman who spat on her while riding an N Broadway Express train in New York City on Saturday. Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato shared information about the alleged incident in a tweet on Saturday that included the hashtag #StopAsianHate. “A woman picked on the wrong Asian on the N train this morning,” Cato wrote.

  • Cops say the babysitter — the family lawyer — recorded himself raping a Florida girl

    A Gainesville attorney facing a total of 22 felony counts related to what he allegedly did to an 8-year-old girl while taking care of her is an attorney no more.

  • Arizona cops told drowning man 'I'm not jumping in after you' as he begged for help, body camera transcript shows

    The man's wife argued with police as they stood by, telling them, "he's drowning right in front of you and you won't help," according to a transcript.

  • Customer kicked out for not wearing pants smashes windows, doors of Chinese restaurant in Queens

    A man booted out of a Chinese restaurant in Flushing, Queens, for not wearing pants retaliated by smashing glass windows and doors at the establishment on Saturday. The incident at 4 Choices & A Soup on Roosevelt Avenue reportedly began at around 4:40 p.m. when the man showed up with a hammer after entering the restaurant with no pants earlier in the day and returning several times after. Restaurant staff described the man as a regular customer who had mental health issues.

  • Woman shares ‘real reason’ she always kept a Bible in prison: ‘That is so cruel’

    A formerly incarcerated person revealed why she always kept a Bible in prison.

  • Behind a Jupiter couple's child abuse charges: A secret locked room and a troubled family

    A locked room and a spilled secret: A Jupiter couple's arrests show how adoption systems can fail families and the issues that reactive attachment disorder can pose.

  • Gang shooting suspect captured while celebrating birthday at Sandy Springs restaurant

    Sandy Springs Police say the Atlanta Police Department Gang Unit contacted their Street Crimes Unit about a gang member with several aggravated assault warrants who could be in Sandy Springs.

  • Steve Kerr Offers Gun Violence Solutions That 'Won't Violate Second Amendment Rights'

    The Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at one game apiece, but the coach had other issues on his mind.

  • Footage shows moment of mass shooting in Philadelphia

    STORY: Multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia's busy South Street area, which has multiple bars and restaurants, around midnight on Saturday (June 4). Two men and a woman were killed, officials said.A surveillance video from the shooting showed people on a crowded street running in panic in the closing moments of the short clip, presumably after gun shots were fired. The clip had no audio. Reuters was able to verify the video using geolocation.Eyewitness footage showed people on a crowded street running to safety and police vehicles arriving in the scene, presumably after gun shots were fired. Philadelphia police officers observed "several active shooters shooting into the crowd," with one officer "within about 10 to 15 yards" of an individual firing into the crowd, police said. That officer fired at the suspect, they said.The whereabouts of the shooters were not immediately known, Pace said. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, he added. There were no immediate arrests.

  • How a New York County Used the State's 'Red Flag' Law to Seize 160 Guns

    The boy made his threat aboard a school bus. In late March, a 16-year-old in Suffolk County, New York, 60 miles east of New York City, told fellow students that he wanted to shoot their heads off, according to court records. He told police that he wanted to hurt himself with a shotgun at his house. What followed happens more often in Suffolk County than any other county in the state: A judge issued a “red flag” order that would allow authorities to take weapons from the home. Police filed an app

  • Man said stealing buses to offer charter trips was ‘better than selling drugs,’ feds say

    “Everybody gotta hustle. My hustle is the buses,” the Ohio man said, according to court records.

  • Did you see them? Group of large helicopters spotted flying over New England

    A group of helicopters was seen flying in the sky over New England on Monday.