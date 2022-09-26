Two 15-year-old girls steal car, crash on interstate, police say

Two girls not even old enough to drive by themselves were arrested after crashing a stolen car on a Memphis interstate, according to police.

Memphis Police said a 2020 Hyundai sedan was stolen from outside of a man’s house on Claybrook Street during the overnight hours of September 20.

Five days later, around 4:30 p.m. on September 25, a white Hyundai was seen swerving in and out of traffic on I-240 near Sam Cooper, police said.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the Hyundai took off before the driver lost control and crashed at Walnut Grove and I-240, according to Memphis Police.

When officers caught up with the crashed car, two 15-year-old girls were inside, police reported.

Both girls were taken into custody. Both girls were charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

One of the 15-year-olds was also charged with evading arrest in an automobile, reckless driving and no driver’s license, among other charges.

