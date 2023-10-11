Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting of two young boys at 8200 Gulck Lane on Tuesday.

Police say Addrian Nicolas Garcia, 22, is responsible for shooting the boys.

Garcia told investigators the juveniles stole his car from his home. Police say, once Garcia located the boys, he confronted them, which lead to shooting.

According to officials, Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the juveniles to the hospital, and they are expected to survive their injuries.

Detective Q. Nguyen of the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division said patrol officers responded to the shooting and found the two boys with gunshot wounds.

Officials say after investigating and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia was charged with two counts of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

