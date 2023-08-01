2 teens killed just days apart at Covington Housing Authority, police say

Covington Police are investing two homicides involving teens.

Police said over the weekend and in the beginning of the week, there were two homicides at the Covington Housing Authority off of Alcovy Road.

There was a homicide of a 15-year-old boy Saturday around 4 a.m. and a separate homicide of another 15-year-old boy Monday around 1:45 a.m.

Police said they are working to determine if the incidents are related, but at this time they don’t have any direct correlation between the two.

Police said they have arrested individuals for both incidents.

The investigation is still ongoing.

