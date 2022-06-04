Two 15-year-olds left with non life-threatening injuries after Escambia County shooting

Two 15-year-old boys were shot at Friday afternoon, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Their injuries were non life-threatening.

Simmons said authorities were called at about 1:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of North V Street in response to two boys arguing in the street.

According to Simmons, the father of one of the two boys, arrived with a firearm and the two boys were shot.

The father, later identified as 36-year-old Christopher Sidener, was questioned and ultimately arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As of Friday night, the circumstances around the shooting were still under investigation. Sidener was booked into Escambia County Jail on $20,000 bond., according to jail records.

