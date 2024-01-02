Two 16-year-olds die in single-vehicle car crash after car strikes culvert off LA 1

Two 16-year-olds from Thibodaux died after their car struck a culvert just off LA 1.

Ashton Newkirk and Tristan Hartman died after the 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Hartman, traveled off LA 1 near Welcome Road and hit a culvert shortly after 9 p.m. Dec. 28. Louisiana State Police, who are investigating the crash, suspect the teen was speeding, and it caused the crash.

Newkirk and Hartman were wearing seatbelts. There was a third person in the car, age 14, who was not wearing a seatbelt. Newkirk died on scene, according to State Police. Hartman and the 14-year-old were taken to a local hospital, where Hartman succumbed to his injuries.

According to State Police, the 14-year-old is in stable condition. Toxicology results are pending for Hartman, and the crash remains under investigation.

