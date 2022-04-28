Two 16-year-olds now face charges in this month's shooting death of Petersburg teen

PETERSBURG — Two more suspects have been picked up in connection with the shooting death earlier this month of a teenager at a city apartment complex.

The suspects, both 16-year-old males, were arrested Wednesday by Petersburg Police and the Virginia State Police. Each has been charged with felony homicide, use of a firearm by a minor and attempted burglary, and both are in a juvenile detention center pending their court appearance.

The teens, who were not identified because of their ages, and Sha-Ron Parham, 18, of Petersburg, are accused of killing 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II April 2 at the Lieutenant's Run Apartments off Johnson Road. Parham was arrested April 19 and is also charged with felony homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The youth's death was the first of five murders in Petersburg this month. In all, eight people have been killed in the city this year, up five from the same time in 2021.

Earlier this week, city officials announced they would intensify patrols and promised arrests in all non-traffic offenses in an effort to curb gun violence in the city, Police Chief Travis Christian also said he was asking City Council to bump up the starting hour of the city's youth curfew from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. in an attempt to keep young people off the streets by themselves after dark. That curfew currently runs overnight until 5 a.m.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police charge two teens in 15-year-old's shooting death