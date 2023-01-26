Two 16-year-olds shot in Hartford

Two 16-year-old boys were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday night, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue on a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, officers found a second 16-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was also transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).