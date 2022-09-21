Two 16-year-olds were found dead in woods. Now, teens face murder charges, NC cops say

Two 16-year-olds were found dead in the woods — and now a pair of teenagers face charges in their deaths, officials said.

The teen suspects — ages 14 and 17 — were taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to the Graham Police Department.

While the boys are both “being charged with 2 counts of first degree murder,” officials didn’t reveal their names due to their ages.

The case dates to Aug. 25, when police received reports about gunfire at about 1 a.m. While at the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road, officers found an 18-year-old with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, The News & Observer reported.

At first, officials said they didn’t receive information to indicate that others had been shot. But at about 9:45 a.m., a missing person investigation brought investigators to the same apartment complex, roughly 25 miles east of Greensboro.

“The detectives located the bodies of two 16 year old males in the wooded area behind the apartment complex, who were apparently victims of gunshot wounds,” police wrote in an August news release.

Then on Sept. 20, officers announced that they had identified suspects in the homicide case.

The investigation continues, and police ask anyone with information to call them to at 336-570-6711 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, WXII and WGHP reported.

The Graham Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Sept. 21.

