Two 17-year-old boys charged with criminal homicide in East Nashville slaying

Dellway Drive in East Nashville on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, where a man died after a shooting.

Metro police this week announced the arrest of two 17-year-old boys in connection to last month's apparent robbery-related slaying of a man in East Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department detectives charged the teens with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 28th fatal shooting of Charles Andrew Rooks, 23.

According to an investigation by Homicide Unit detectives, Rooks was found shot inside a car in the 100 block of Dellway Drive off Dickerson Pike. After he was shot, police said, it caused him to crash the Nissan into another vehicle parked in the driveway.

The Tennessean is not naming the teens because they have not been charged as adults. Their cases are pending in juvenile court.

Police said the motive was likely related to the robbery of a gun Rooks had.

Detectives and TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) arrested one of the teens Monday night detectives at his home. At the time of the Rooks' killing, the boy was wearing a state-issued ankle monitor in connection to another arrest last year on aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession charges.

The other teenager was arrested last week on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County with assistance from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was charged on March 1 with unlawful gun possession and a probation violation.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dellway Drive slaying results in two 17-year-olds charged