Two 18-year-old teens held without bail after shooting outside Brockton District Court

Two 18-year-old teenagers were held without bail in connection with a brazen daytime shooting that injured two people outside Brockton District Court on Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Tuesday.

Antwon Barrett-Smith and Neandro Mendes, both 18, were arraigned on one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and disorderly conduct.

Mendes was additionally charged with one count of disturbing the peace.

Prosecutors moved for the men to be held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday, July 14.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to several 911 calls reporting an active shooter near the Brockton District Court on Main Street. Courthouse personnel saw a fistfight taking place outside the courthouse moments before the shooting.

A male, later identified as Barrett-Smith, was seen brandishing what appeared to be a handgun just before gunshots were fired, Cruz said.

Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Maple Avenue. There, police located a male allegedly involved in the shooting, who was wearing clothing matching a description being broadcast by police radio. That male, identified Mendes, was placed under arrest.

A 37-year-old woman standing in close proximity to the courthouse altercation suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Massachusetts State Police responded to Good Samaritan Medical Center, and learned that an additional male suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

