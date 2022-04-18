Two 18-year-olds charged in attempted armed robbery in North Augusta

Apr. 18—Two 18-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery at the El Cheapo gas station on Edgefield Road.

Catlyn Sue Winberry, of North Augusta, is charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Caden John Manning, of Warrenville, is charged with attempted armed robbery.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Aiken County deputies responded to the El Cheapo gas station on Edgefield Road in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

The victim told police she was sitting in her vehicle when Winberry approached her, pointed a small handgun at her and demanded $20, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. The victim stated the other suspect, Manning, was standing nearby, acting as a lookout.

The victim told Winberry she did not have money because she had kids to feed, to which Winberry replied, "I'll let you live this time, since you have kids," according to the report.

The victim called 911 and both suspects fled on foot, according to the report. The two suspects were later arrested on Ashley Circle.

Winberry was in possession of a loaded loaded .22 caliber revolver, but denied pointing the gun at the victim, according to police.

"Suspects Manning and Winberry's actions are believed to have been premeditated, and the duo were believed to have being working in consorts with one another," according to the report.

Both suspects were transported to the Aiken County detention center for booking.