Two 18-year-olds killed when car is T-boned on New Year’s Day, SC officials say

Two 18-year-olds died after the car they were in was T-boned just after midnight on New Year’s Day, according to South Carolina officials.

Gabriel Evan Allison was driving a 2010 Honda when he crossed the center line and was struck by a 2020 Infinity on the vehicle’s passenger side, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a Jan. 1 news release. Ashlyn Blake Jones was a front-seat passenger in the Honda.

Fowler said Allison was “not wearing a seat belt and was ejected on impact.” Jones was wearing a seat belt.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were from Gaffney, which is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

“Speed appears to be a contributing factor,” according to Fowler. The coroner’s office and state troopers will continue investigating the wreck and autopsies will be performed this week.

“This is a tragic way to start 2024 with the loss of these young men,” Fowler said.

The National Safety Council estimated that 375 people would die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1.

