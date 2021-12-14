Two 19-year-old men killed in weekend DUI crash identified as Turlock residents

The two 19-year-old men killed in a DUI crash Saturday night in Ceres have been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Turlock residents.

Favian Reinoso and Yahir Gomez were traveling east on West Whitmore Avenue around 8 p.m., Ceres police said in a release.

As they crossed the intersection of Crows Landing Road in a 2008 Nissan Altima, they were struck by a 2019 Ford F350 pickup truck that ran a red light as it traveled south. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ceres police arrested 28-year-old Danielle Morgan of Fair Oaks in connection with the crash. Fair Oaks is a community in northeast Sacramento.

Morgan faces preliminary felony DUI and murder charges. She is being held in the Stanislaus County jail without bail.

Families of both Reinoso and Gomez have started GoFundMe pages to help with funeral expenses.

Reinoso’s GoFundMe is titled “Favian’s funeral expensives,” and Gomez’s is “Yahir Ulises Gomez Valladar funeral.”

“We have our hearts broken,” Gomez’s parents wrote on the page they created, “there’s no words to describe what (we’re) going through.”

Ceres police said the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information should call Officer Freddie Ortiz at 209-538-5678.